Big Byz Wars update for 6 June 2023

v.097. Sosich Fedback Update

  1. 'Main menu' readability and eye adaptation reduction;

  2. Level 'Atzlan Outpost' (aka 'Level 2') accessibility fixes + improved lighting in dark areas.

  3. Pause menu -> "The Main Book of Ganjuberserk" -fixed type. More deep changes on UI there - planned in the next updates.

  4. Fixed a few enemies with a quick energy field regeneration rate.

  5. Fixed some checkpoint 'moonwalk' bugs.

6.. Reduced pickup item light intensity and size.

  1. Improved 'eye adaptation speed and decreased 'dark level' for a scanner.

