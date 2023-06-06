v.097. Sosich Fedback Update

Changelog.
'Main menu' readability and eye adaptation reduction;
Level 'Atzlan Outpost' (aka 'Level 2') accessibility fixes + improved lighting in dark areas.
Pause menu -> "The Main Book of Ganjuberserk" -fixed type. More deep changes on UI there - planned in the next updates.
Fixed a few enemies with a quick energy field regeneration rate.
Fixed some checkpoint 'moonwalk' bugs.
6.. Reduced pickup item light intensity and size.
- Improved 'eye adaptation speed and decreased 'dark level' for a scanner.
