Monster Truck Transport has been added to the arcade pack!
Design your own levels using png images.
Pickup the crate in each level and deliver the cargo to the checkered marker while avoiding shells from enemy turrets. Need a faster route? The walls and turrets can be destroyed!
My Arcade update for 6 June 2023
Added Monster Truck Transport to My Arcade Games
Monster Truck Transport has been added to the arcade pack!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update