My Arcade update for 6 June 2023

Added Monster Truck Transport to My Arcade Games

My Arcade update for 6 June 2023 · Build 11408755

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Monster Truck Transport has been added to the arcade pack!
Design your own levels using png images.
Pickup the crate in each level and deliver the cargo to the checkered marker while avoiding shells from enemy turrets. Need a faster route? The walls and turrets can be destroyed!

