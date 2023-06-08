Fleshcult v1.30 - Introducing Audio

New Stuff
- Fleshcult now has audio! Sound effects and 9 tracks of original music. Hear the gasps and groans of your partners!
- Construct extra flesh looms to transform minions in parallel.
- New character: The Bruiser.
- Improved seduction text. 5 times more variations and 12 times the word count.
- All characters now have character-specific flourishes in their lair description.
- Your protagonist can now have they/them pronouns.
- Added more concubine transformations: masculine chests and volume 3 assets.
- Modders can now add custom voice packs and background music.
Bug Fixes
- Improved the look of various UI elements.
- Fixed tooltip being cut off by Lab sidebar.
- Removed some annoying random events: premonitions of the baron's fall and concubines leaving.
Original soundtrack album coming soon - follow [oneirolith.bandcamp.com](oneirolith.bandcamp.com) to get notified!
Changed files in this update