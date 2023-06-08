 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fleshcult update for 8 June 2023

Fleshcult v1.30 - Introducing Audio

Share · View all patches · Build 11408680 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Stuff

  • Fleshcult now has audio! Sound effects and 9 tracks of original music. Hear the gasps and groans of your partners!
  • Construct extra flesh looms to transform minions in parallel.
  • New character: The Bruiser.
  • Improved seduction text. 5 times more variations and 12 times the word count.
  • All characters now have character-specific flourishes in their lair description.
  • Your protagonist can now have they/them pronouns.
  • Added more concubine transformations: masculine chests and volume 3 assets.
  • Modders can now add custom voice packs and background music.

Bug Fixes

  • Improved the look of various UI elements.
  • Fixed tooltip being cut off by Lab sidebar.
  • Removed some annoying random events: premonitions of the baron's fall and concubines leaving.

Original soundtrack album coming soon - follow [oneirolith.bandcamp.com](oneirolith.bandcamp.com) to get notified!

Changed files in this update

Fleshcult Win32 Depot 1418721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link