Patch 33 - Q.O.L. & Dragons.

Hey Y'all!

The map menu has been updated! This should make keeping track of everything you've made much easier. You can now resize the map window into grid layout and set a custom order for them to be displayed in. Along with this, we've also added handy dandy loading indicators to each player on the player list to help you see when everyone's loaded in.

The Player sheet and dice roll commands have been update to accommodate more functions!

Check the end of this post for a full list of these.

Here's the usual list of additional fixes and updates:

Added and auto save option (found in the game settings)

Added some adult dragons.

Player list moved from turn order to it's own separate window.

Teleport prop - Allows players who have been assigned to switch to the linked map.

Right click -> Teleport option added to play mode (select a prop then teleport it somewhere else).

Turn order number toggle now shows and hides world numbers.

Blank Locator added back in (default key - 1).

Smoother map loading.

Materials and colliders fixed on some props.

As always, thanks for all the feedback!

You can get involved with feature discussions, suggestion or report bugs over on the discord: https://discord.gg/mJntEJ2kzC

Stay Awesome, Stay Creative and Happy Gaming!

New Roll Commands:

with - creates an execution context with a default name of 'it'. Example:

with(1d10, if(it == 10, 2, if(it > 3, 1, 0))) returns 2 for a roll of 10, otherwise 1 for a roll above 3, otherwise 0.

with(true, 'dice', if(dice, 'value is A', 'value is B')) returns 'value is A'.

any - returns true if any item is true. Example:

any(true, false, false) returns True

any(false, false, false) returns False

all - returns true if all items are true. Example:

all(true, false, false) returns False

all(true, true, true) returns True

switch - performs a switch operation based on the first input. Example:

switch('A', 'A', 'value is A', 'B', 'value is B') returns 'value is A'

switch('C', 'A', 'value is A', 'B', 'value is B', 'default value') returns 'default value'

join - performs a string join operation. Example:

join(',', 'A', 'B', 'C') returns 'A,B,C'

replace - replaces a given sub-string. Example:

replace('A,2,3', 'A', '1') returns '1,2,3'

format - formats a string based on the given template. Example:

format('{0},{1},{2}', 'A', 'B', 'C') returns 'A,B,C'

format('{0},{0},{1}', 'A', 'B') returns 'A,A,B'

evaluate - executes a string as a standard input. Example:

evaluate('3 + 6') returns 9

roll - rolls a dice at runtime. Example:

roll('3d6') rolls a 6 sided dice, 3 times

roll(format('{0}d6', 4 - 1)) rolls a 6 sided dice, 3 times

with(4-1, roll('' + it + 'd6')) rolls a 6 sided dice, 3 times