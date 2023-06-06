 Skip to content

Astronaut: The Best Beta update for 6 June 2023

Steam Next Fest Preview: 0.9.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 11408562 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A lot of fixes and usability improvements in this final patch before the Steam Next Fest press preview!

Control Improvement

  • TONS of improvements to controller input readability and ease of use
  • Runs really smoothly on Steam Deck - try it out if you can! Just waiting on Valve's testing to get verified.
  • Every button in the games should now have a visible change when you mouse over it or select it with the controller

Tutorials / Learning

  • Now prevent player from selecting "Day Off" on Day 1 of "Earning Your Wings" (and missing how to train)
  • Replaced dialogue-based training tutorial with UI-based one that hopefully more people will read
  • Made tutorial a bit easier by de-randomizing the difficulty of the skill tests at the end
  • Various small dialogue fixes to make the goal of the tutorial mission more clear
  • In later missions, added more appropriate UI to show an event will test multiple stats
  • Changed top bar to make it more clear that "k" is the Flaustrian currency

Other Improvements

  • Now pauses when opening Steam Overlay
  • The Lion of Flaustria now has more poses/expressions!
  • Fixed rare soft locks that were possible on low-end computers
  • Changed preconditions of some world events to avoid situations where you could lose all your astronauts to a ritual on the day of a mission
  • Changed rituals to remove random chance of dramatic effects (injury or large stat gain) on astronauts, since those could have a very outsize effect

