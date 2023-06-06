Steam Next Fest Preview: 0.9.2.1

A lot of fixes and usability improvements in this final patch before the Steam Next Fest press preview!
Control Improvement
- TONS of improvements to controller input readability and ease of use
- Runs really smoothly on Steam Deck - try it out if you can! Just waiting on Valve's testing to get verified.
- Every button in the games should now have a visible change when you mouse over it or select it with the controller
Tutorials / Learning
- Now prevent player from selecting "Day Off" on Day 1 of "Earning Your Wings" (and missing how to train)
- Replaced dialogue-based training tutorial with UI-based one that hopefully more people will read
- Made tutorial a bit easier by de-randomizing the difficulty of the skill tests at the end
- Various small dialogue fixes to make the goal of the tutorial mission more clear
- In later missions, added more appropriate UI to show an event will test multiple stats
- Changed top bar to make it more clear that "k" is the Flaustrian currency
Other Improvements
- Now pauses when opening Steam Overlay
- The Lion of Flaustria now has more poses/expressions!
- Fixed rare soft locks that were possible on low-end computers
- Changed preconditions of some world events to avoid situations where you could lose all your astronauts to a ritual on the day of a mission
- Changed rituals to remove random chance of dramatic effects (injury or large stat gain) on astronauts, since those could have a very outsize effect
Changed files in this update