Z.O.N.A Project X update for 6 June 2023

Good night, Stalkers, we have a small update! 1.00.09

In it:

🔸 The mechanics of handling firearms has been changed, specifically, the process of magazine extraction. Previously, when trying to grab an automatic weapon with both hands using a grip, you could accidentally extract the magazine in the heat of battle and thus die. Now the magazine is locked, and it can be extracted either with the trigger on the controller or quickly by pressing the A or X button, depending on the controllers you use.
🔸 Minor physics corrections.

Once again, thanks to everyone who stays with us and actively participates in the development of the project! Join us on Discord https://discord.gg/wPvCY255CT.

