Update 14.9 alpha

One of the improvements in this update is changing the placement distance of wall furniture and other objects. Unfortunately, already installed elements will not change their position, you will have to disassemble and reinstall them to get the correct position.

CHANGES LOG

Improvements

Changed spacing for installed train wall items, now furniture and other items fit snugly against walls.

Optimized the activation of the construction menu when the player holds a tool in his hand. In the previous version of the game, this mode significantly reduced frames.

Removed the ability to climb onto cars in the city supermarket to kill the zombie boss with impunity.

Improved shadows and lighting from fireplaces.

Now you can only pick up barrels with an empty slot.

Improved locomotive lights shadows.

Moved the hitbox on barred doors to prevent zombies from attacking through the door.

Reduced mesh effect for shadows on low settings.

The character will no longer fall between the fence and the container in the first location.

Reduced attack range for severed arm.

Optimized various functions including birds by reducing their number by 50% in all locations.

Corrected mistakes

Fixed a bug where the hit animation looped if a zombie tried to hit the player and hit the door.

Fixed one of the possible reasons for the animation looping when switching slots abruptly.

Fixed one of the reasons for the transparency of the boss in some moments of the battle.

Fixed a bug where there were problems installing a modern fireplace in some places.

Fixed a bug where a zombie would turn on the player before standing up.

Fixed a bug where the zombie bush would not hit the player at maximum approach.

Fixed a bug in which a zombie with a severed arm attacked at a distance of a whole arm.

Fixed a bug where in the basement of the forester's house, a zombie could go through a closed door if the zombie was taking damage.

Fixed a bug where the character level was not displayed in the French localization.



