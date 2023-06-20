Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack and Free Update 1.14 Out Now! 🐪

Hayo Zookeepers!

It's time to break out the sun cream, put on your sunglasses, find a shady spot, and drink plenty of water, because the Planet Zoo: Arid Animal pack is out now! There's plenty of time to grab it on Steam while free Update 1.14 downloads.

It's time to welcome 8 new animal friends to your zoos that are all especially adapted to life in harsh arid climates: the hardy Dromedary Camel, the elegant Addax and Dama Gazelle, the prickly African Crested Porcupine, the shy and elusive Sand Cat, the sturdy Black Rhino, and the striped Somali Wild Ass. Rounding out the cast is the pack's Exhibit animal: the sleek and rattling Desert Horned Viper.

The Arid Animal Pack is a celebration of the fauna living in the arid lands, with 8 impressive animals that all have ways to overcome the hardships of the heat.

Alongside these new creatures you'll be able to put your zoo management skills to the test in a new Career Scenario set in the Middle East. Socialite turned conservationist Tiffany Summers is trying to build a new zoo, but she needs your help making sure things run as smoothly as possible. Let's make sure the zoo is ready for the big party to celebrate its opening! Expect several animals from the Arid Animal Pack to show up in this new narrative scenario, so this is the perfect way to learn how to best take care of these wonderful creatures.

Free Update 1.14 brings several new and exciting features to Planet Zoo, including Staff Flexicolour options for your zoo staff! With this new feature you'll be able to customise the colours of your staff's uniforms, so they'll always look their very best. You can create custom colour schemes for your favourite members of staff through their individual info panel, or select different colourways for each staff type through the Staff Overview screen. The choice is yours!

Also coming in the free update are new spitting behaviours for your Bactrian Camels, Llamas, and the new Dromedary Camel introduced in this pack! Guests might be in for a surprise if they get too close to the animals' habitats, but luckily it won't have a negative impact on your guests' happiness.

Last, but certainly not least, we want to highlight both of our new camera modes, the Scenic Mode and the Cinematic Route Editor. Both these features will let you create amazing looking vista shots and cinematic videos of your Zoos! The Scenic Mode lets you record footage from one vantage point and allows you to further customise this with pre-defined camera behaviours such as spin, ellipse, zoom, spiral in and spiral out. The Cinematic Route Editor is a more intricate tool that will allow you to create animated routes of your zoos by giving you the opportunity to manually add key frames to areas of your choice. These key frames can all be connected or cut separately, still moving through a sequence to create a unique and defined path for the camera to transition through. Each key frame you add can also be individually customised and there are also route settings available, so definitely give it a go and play around with it! We're looking forward to seeing how you use this new tool, Zookeepers!

Read more about Free Update 1.14 here.

You can also enjoy these stunning new animals and unleash your building creativity with NVIDIA's GeForceNOW service, which gives you instant access to GeForce PC performance on nearly any PC, Mac, SHIELD TV, Android, iOS device or Chromebook without any downloads! Enjoy the Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack as well as Update 1.14, no matter what device you're on!

Check out the full Update Notes below for all you need to know about various bug fixes, improvements, and changes in Update 1.14! Don't forget to also join us for a launch livestream later today, on Twitch or YouTube, at 17:00 BST.

Now let's take a look at the Update Notes:

Planet Zoo - 1.14.0 Update Notes

This update contains bug fixes, updates and some new content.

New Content - Planet Zoo: **Arid Animal Pack

**

NEW - Animals New animals in the Planet Zoo: Arid Animal Pack: Dromedary Camel Addax Dama Gazelle African Crested Porcupine Sand Cat Black Rhinoceros Somali Wild Ass Desert Horned Viper

NEW - Career Scenario Tiffany's paradise park is a new, up and coming, tourist destination; proudly showcasing Saudi Arabia’s beauty and wildlife through the use of modern education, retail and dining.... That is, if you and Tiffany are up to the challenge!

NEW - Scenery Pieces Arid Animal Sign Addax Arid Animal Sign Crested Porcupine Arid Animal Sign Black Rhinoceros Arid Animal Sign Dromedary Camel Arid Animal Sign Dama Gazelle 01 Arid Animal Sign Dama Gazelle 02 Arid Animal Sign Sand Cat Arid Animal Sign Somali Wild Ass Reward Statue Dromedary Camel Stone Reward Statue Dromedary Camel Bronze Reward Statue Dromedary Camel Silver Reward Statue Dromedary Camel Gold

NEW - Avatar Costume Dromedary Camel Hat and Avatar costume



New Content - Free Update 1.14.0

NEW - Staff Flexi colour**

** Staff members' uniform colours can now be customised on an individual or staff type level Select a staff member to apply flexicolour to all four channels of their uniform to make them stand out from their peers Go to the new Zoo → Staff → Staff Uniforms tab in the zoo management UI to set and change uniform colours for an entire staff type

NEW - New animal behaviour: Spitting at guests All camelids, that is, Bactrian Camels, Llamas, and Dromedary Camels, now have a chance to perform a spitting interaction with guests If guests are visible and near to the animal, the interaction becomes available. Keep barriers high or block the view to keep your guests safe Guests will not be harmed by this interaction but will leave the habitat to look at something more friendly

NEW - Scenic Camera Mode A new camera mode is available from the camera modes widget in the bottom right of the HUD Place the camera location anywhere in the world by clicking. Vertical position can be adjusted holding the standard vertical height key (Default: Shift) Camera behaviour can be adjusted from the selection panel in the bottom right while in Scenic Camera Mode: select between spin, ellipsis, spiral in, spiral out, and adjust speed to get the perfect view

NEW - Cinematic Route Editor Create detailed videos with the Cinematic Route Editor, available in the camera modes widget in the bottom right of the HUD Routes are calculated along keyframes, which are positions you set for your camera to create a route using as many or few as you like Any keyframe can be individually moved and customised with different settings such as Using the camera target instead of the camera to calculate the route, which create wide curves around the view Jumping to the next keyframe, which creates cinematic cuts between parts of a route Editing the speed of the route on the segments around individual keyframes Routes are saved for each zoo, meaning they can be shared and viewed with your builds on the steam workshop when uploading a zoo

NEW - Foliage Nitraria Retusa Bush Dry 01 Nitraria Retusa Bush Dry 02 Nitraria Retusa Bush Dry 03 Nitraria Retusa Bush 04 Nitraria Retusa Bush 05 Nitraria Retusa Bush 06 Creosote Bush Dry 01 Creosote Bush Dry 02 Creosote Bush Dry 03 Creosote Bush 04 Creosote Bush 05 Creosote Bush 06

NEW - Music Tracks Listen to the soothing sounds of the sands around your zoo with 4 new music tracks accessible through the in game speakers: Saharan Sands Red Sea Hills Tuwaiq Canyons Al-Dahna Caravan



General Bug Fixes and Improvements

Animals Added Taiga Biome icon missing on the Polar Bear's TV screen display Added Grassland Biome icon missing on Red River Hog's Education Board Added Aquatic Biome icon missing on Asian Water Monitor's Education Board Fixed Planco and scientific names being inverted on the TV screen display for the Red Deer, Striped Skunk, Egyptian Fruit Bat Fixed incorrect Planco names on the Eurasian Lynx's Education Boards Changed 'North America' to 'Central America' in Colombian White-Faced Capuchin Monkey's Zoopedia page Added Central America tag to California Sea Lion's Zoopedia page Fixed a bug preventing Dall Sheep from escaping while using a Goat Climbing Mountain too close to the habitat barrier Fixed a bug preventing Japanese Macaque from using Hot Water taps in shallow water Fixed a bug preventing Lar Gibbon from sliding for a moment after climbing off from Tangled Liana Added a sound when any member of the Nine-Banded Armadillo family dies due to predation Polished Cougar bite animation Polished Juvenile West African Lion sleeping animation Fixed both Chinese Pangolin male and female animations when using the Artificial Termite Mound Fixed Lar Gibbon Conservation Status on Education Board to match the Conservation Status in Zoopedia Chinese Pangolins and Fennec Foxes can now use the Small Burrow

Game Modes Balanced the animal market in Challenge Mode to take into account the amount of DLCs owned by players Updated Desert South America Sculpted opening times to 05.00-23.00 and ticket prices set to 3.00 to match other maps in both Franchise and Challenge modes

Guests Fixed a bug where the guests were fleeing from non-escaped animals

Scenario Fixed a bug blocking players from completing Career Scenario 'The Ape-renticeship' due to Animal Market being empty In 'Goodwin House' scenario, fixed a bug preventing the Hippopotamus from being stuck while swimming Fixed a rare bug in 'Myers Castle' scenario preventing the 'Keep Crime rate Low' objective being completed due to the wrong inspector type being spawned Fixed a rare bug in the Purmamarca Educational Reserve scenario preventing both the objectives 'Build an Animal trade centre' and 'Build a research centre' from being completed by players

Habitats Herb Scent Marker Enrichment is now accessible from multiple sides

Scenery Added flexicolour to several base game assets

Facilities Fixed Twilight Pack Blueprints being gated by non-Twilight mechanic research Fixed a bug preventing players to place specific habitat blueprints due to a dynamic enrichment being placed too close

Staff Fixed a bug preventing Keepers from teleporting outside of the habitat Fixed a bug where staff members end up stuck

UI Fixed a bug impacting font sizes in Japanese, Simplified Chinese and Traditional Chinese

Stability Fixed a crash when players select a European Fallow Deer and click on the "Filter Habitat Items by Species" button in the Enrichment tab Fixed a rare crash when players start editing climbable objects in a habitat Fixed various save loading crashes

