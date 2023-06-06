Have a great evening people in touch Dmitry !

Today was the release of the update Illegal entry for the game Lady of Dreams 1.2.5 Let's go!

Here's what awaits you:

Firstly is a new DRM protection, which no longer requires linking to a Steam account.

Now you no longer need to open access to game information, since VAC monitors the purchase status of the game, automatically. Thank you Valve for helping solve this problem!

Also, the threshold for entering the game has been lowered, previously players complained that they could not pass the initial obstacle course, now this has been fixed and this lane has been replaced with a simpler one.

Secondly is the correction of minor but critical bugs that were noticed by the players

Bug fix, when it was possible to go to Outerbounds at the training location with a skate in hand Bug fix when it was possible to skip the tutorial by exiting Amanda's service

Now let's move on to bigger things:

The players asked to add full gamepad support, which was done and even exceeded!

The game supports gamepads [b] of all brands , including Xbox and Dualshock 4, and is also able to display some information about the connected device see the picture below:[/b]



The game has a user-friendly interface with which you can easily interact with the weapon wheel:



Also in the game there is a system of auto-aiming, with the help of it is very bald to take out enemies:



Full customization of the gamepad settings to your requirements:



There is a separate Bluetooth mode for the Dualshock 4

In this mode, the player has the ability to change the volume of the speaker through which the characters will talk to you:



Due to the expansion of the game's audience, Ukrainian and Japanese have been added:



Weapon Gallery has been added for more convenience:



It's very easy to get out of gamepad mode and back in, all you have to do is press any button on the keyboard or on the gamepad:



Characters can now talk to you through the Dualshock 4 speaker!

This feature only works in Bluetooth mode



This is the end of this update, ahead of us is a breakthrough to Wake Baby, stay with us!