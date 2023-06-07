Silicon City v0.38.8 patch notes

Patch content
UPDATE: A new visual family have been added to for houses and appartements
UPDATE: A new visual family for Office. Try to increase the landvalue to discover the new windows.
UPDATE: The shake effect of the construction has been reduced
UPDATE: Silizen have won a cute walking animation
FIX: Translation issues
FIX: Tooltip is flickering
FIX: The "FREE" label do not block your construction anymore
FIX: Story 04 was impossible to finish in some cases
Known issues
