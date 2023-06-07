 Skip to content

Silicon City update for 7 June 2023

Silicon City v0.38.8 patch notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch content

  • UPDATE: A new visual family have been added to for houses and appartements

  • UPDATE: A new visual family for Office. Try to increase the landvalue to discover the new windows.

  • UPDATE: The shake effect of the construction has been reduced

  • UPDATE: Silizen have won a cute walking animation

  • FIX: Translation issues

  • FIX: Tooltip is flickering

  • FIX: The "FREE" label do not block your construction anymore

  • FIX: Story 04 was impossible to finish in some cases

