Story Update

An update has been released, which focuses on the main story for the game. It also improves art in some areas as well.
If you find any bugs, let me know and I'll be sure to fix them quickly. Thanks!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
An update has been released, which focuses on the main story for the game. It also improves art in some areas as well.
If you find any bugs, let me know and I'll be sure to fix them quickly. Thanks!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update