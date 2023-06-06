Early Access Patch 0.1.4

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Letter from the Team

Hi all, this update is focused primarily on resolving some widely reported bugs, adding an important usability enhancement to playing Clairvoyant, and improving multiplayer. We are optimistic that changes in this patch will improve connectivity for people encountering errors. Also, the improvements to kicking disconnected players should allow multiplayer runs to continue if a player drops.

For those interested in what is coming next, we are working on an official roadmap and will be posting it soon.

On to the patch notes!

Release Timing

This patch will be released at approximately 10 am PDT on June 7th, 2023.

This link might help you see when that is in your local time.

Full Patch Notes

Gameplay Changes

Increased SP rewards from runs by 50%.

Updated the "Training Mode" buff on Sparring Dummies and Janus to take longer to trigger in multiplayer based on the amount of players. For example, if there are four players it will take four hits to trigger the attack increase.

Updated legendary vestige Taetra Twin to only proc on direct damage (abilities) instead of on any damage. "On damaging an Enemy, 35% chance to do that amount of damage again..." >>> "On hitting, 50% chance to do that amount of damage again...".

Reduced the requirements for the Purchase Vestiges quest in Silent Promenade 5 >>> 3.

Made a vague quest message for The Song of the Sea more specific on how to proceed.

Made the Inkspot in the Garden's Edge less hidden.

Fixed typo in title of 'Villain Destroyer' Nameplate.

Fixed Epic Spiked stat gain from fonts to correctly give 10 and not 6.

Fixed Pulsar Belt procing smite multiple times on a single enemy.

Art & UI Changes

Clairvoyant - added aura targeting visual indicator when aiming abilities.

Added an input delay in drafts to try to avoid accidental double clicks before the draft options can be read.

Engine Changes & Other Bug Fixes