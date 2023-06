New Game Version Introduces Single Player Saga Mode, New Fighter and Weapons!

The latest game update has just unveiled an exhilarating single player saga mode, challenging players to conquer maps and complete their epic journey solo. Not only that, but a new formidable fighter named SUBUATAI has entered the fray, ready to showcase their skills. Alongside SUBUTAI, a diverse range of powerful weapons has been added to enhance the gameplay experience.