🔧 Quick hotfix incoming, #CinderstoneOnline players! We realized we placed the new Copper node in a safe zone - our bad! Don't worry, we've now moved it into the wild. Happy mining - with a dash of danger! #GameDev #IndieGame #MMORPG
Cinderstone Online update for 6 June 2023
Hotfix 0.218b
Patchnotes via Steam Community
