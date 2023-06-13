 Skip to content

Minecraft Legends update for 13 June 2023

Update 1.17.35227

Share · View all patches · Build 11408031 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crashes

  • Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
  • Fixed a crash that could occur when launching the game
  • Fixed a crash that could occur after defeating the final boss in campaign
  • Fixed a crash when disconnecting from the internet while in the campaign lobby

Gameplay

  • Made improvements to rubberbanding that could occur during gameplay
  • Fixed player animations becoming glitchy in certain positions near water while riding the Real Tiger
  • Fixed Nether Spreaders and Arrow Towers not visually reflecting their buffed states
  • Fixed issues with the player's attack animation occasionally freezing
  • Fixed the top of the Gather Iron upgrade structure appearing incorrectly
  • Fixed wood golem footsteps being louder while being lured
  • Tweaked the Mythic and Legendary difficulties to make it easier to survive a village attack when the player is not present

Campaign

  • Players are now given 150 iron to build the Wellhouse in the first act of campaign
  • Reduced the amount of dialogue of the Hosts telling players to "hurry" during the first act of campaign
  • Fixed mob allegiance structures occasionally not spawning after clearing a homestead occupation

Versus Mode

  • Improved player melee attacks to prevent players from being hit by other players that are visually too far away
  • Fixed an issue with players getting assigned to the wrong team in the Versus Training lobby and not appearing in the lobby if leaving and rejoining
  • Fixed issues with players getting disconnected from the lobby while downloading packs

Lost Legends

  • Made several improvements to the Lost Legends lobby screen to show rewards and objectives
  • Fixed the Objectives section of the pause menu sometimes getting cutoff when playing Lost Legends

User Interface

  • Fixed resource counts missing from the HUD when standing next to a structure
  • Fixed issues with being unable to link Microsoft Accounts on Steam
  • Fixed strange player leg movements in the Hero Select menu
  • Fixed hotkeys for Direct and Lure not immediately appearing on-screen when swapping between gamepad and keyboard controls
  • Fixed players getting stuck on a black screen when skipping the opening cutscene at the very end
  • The Hero Select screen now previews the selected skin correctly
  • Fixed error messaging not referring to specific content if the game is unable to download the content
  • Improved screen narration in several sections of the game
  • Improved focus handling and navigation while using the keyboard in several areas of the UI
  • Fixed the focus indicator becoming invisible when switching mount skins
  • Fixed the focus indicator going off screen after a player left the campaign lobby
  • Fixed hotbars and their contents not being properly narrated with text-to-speech
  • Fixed screen narration not reading the button required to place a marker on the map
  • Improved messaging when downloading free content from Marketplace
  • Fixed the post-match screen appearing broken after reconnecting a disconnected controller
  • Fixed "CANNOT_FIND_ICON" text appearing when spawning Warriors
  • Fixed "CANNOT_FIND_ICON" text appearing when pinging the Flames of Creation improvement
  • Improved visuals for the mob type-select interface including:
  • Hotkeys for mob type-select are always on screen, making them easier to see which mobs are available
  • Lured mob UI element has been updated to make it easier to see which mobs are being currently lured

Localization

  • Fixed several translation issues with Ukranian localization
  • Additional improvements to Hebrew localization
  • Fixed debug text appearing in some areas of the game when playing in Chinese or Japanese
  • Fixed the names of autosave files appearing truncated
  • Fixed Friend's Offline status in Friends tab not being localized
  • Fixed overlapping text for messages on the Versus post-match screen in several languages

