Update 1.17.35227

Crashes
- Fixed several crashes that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed a crash that could occur when launching the game
- Fixed a crash that could occur after defeating the final boss in campaign
- Fixed a crash when disconnecting from the internet while in the campaign lobby
Gameplay
- Made improvements to rubberbanding that could occur during gameplay
- Fixed player animations becoming glitchy in certain positions near water while riding the Real Tiger
- Fixed Nether Spreaders and Arrow Towers not visually reflecting their buffed states
- Fixed issues with the player's attack animation occasionally freezing
- Fixed the top of the Gather Iron upgrade structure appearing incorrectly
- Fixed wood golem footsteps being louder while being lured
- Tweaked the Mythic and Legendary difficulties to make it easier to survive a village attack when the player is not present
Campaign
- Players are now given 150 iron to build the Wellhouse in the first act of campaign
- Reduced the amount of dialogue of the Hosts telling players to "hurry" during the first act of campaign
- Fixed mob allegiance structures occasionally not spawning after clearing a homestead occupation
Versus Mode
- Improved player melee attacks to prevent players from being hit by other players that are visually too far away
- Fixed an issue with players getting assigned to the wrong team in the Versus Training lobby and not appearing in the lobby if leaving and rejoining
- Fixed issues with players getting disconnected from the lobby while downloading packs
Lost Legends
- Made several improvements to the Lost Legends lobby screen to show rewards and objectives
- Fixed the Objectives section of the pause menu sometimes getting cutoff when playing Lost Legends
User Interface
- Fixed resource counts missing from the HUD when standing next to a structure
- Fixed issues with being unable to link Microsoft Accounts on Steam
- Fixed strange player leg movements in the Hero Select menu
- Fixed hotkeys for Direct and Lure not immediately appearing on-screen when swapping between gamepad and keyboard controls
- Fixed players getting stuck on a black screen when skipping the opening cutscene at the very end
- The Hero Select screen now previews the selected skin correctly
- Fixed error messaging not referring to specific content if the game is unable to download the content
- Improved screen narration in several sections of the game
- Improved focus handling and navigation while using the keyboard in several areas of the UI
- Fixed the focus indicator becoming invisible when switching mount skins
- Fixed the focus indicator going off screen after a player left the campaign lobby
- Fixed hotbars and their contents not being properly narrated with text-to-speech
- Fixed screen narration not reading the button required to place a marker on the map
- Improved messaging when downloading free content from Marketplace
- Fixed the post-match screen appearing broken after reconnecting a disconnected controller
- Fixed "CANNOT_FIND_ICON" text appearing when spawning Warriors
- Fixed "CANNOT_FIND_ICON" text appearing when pinging the Flames of Creation improvement
- Improved visuals for the mob type-select interface including:
- Hotkeys for mob type-select are always on screen, making them easier to see which mobs are available
- Lured mob UI element has been updated to make it easier to see which mobs are being currently lured
Localization
- Fixed several translation issues with Ukranian localization
- Additional improvements to Hebrew localization
- Fixed debug text appearing in some areas of the game when playing in Chinese or Japanese
- Fixed the names of autosave files appearing truncated
- Fixed Friend's Offline status in Friends tab not being localized
- Fixed overlapping text for messages on the Versus post-match screen in several languages
Changed files in this update