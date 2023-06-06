 Skip to content

Shades Of Rayna update for 6 June 2023

Patch Notes 0.6.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Shades of Rayna Update 0.6.3.0 (06/06/2023)

-Challenger's Map Collectibles are added.
-Labyrinth Lore Room is added.

