Build 6.6.2023.1 - Community Update 1

I wanted to take a break from our first content update to address some of the biggest requests we're seeing in Discord and on the Discussion Board. Thank you to everyone who has reported or helped identify issues!

I know there are those who are still finding worlds lacking crystals of a certain color even after previous updates. There hasn't been one quick fix for this but I'm going to be testing a new build as soon as this weekend focused on crystal generation. I will announce the details in Discord when the time arrives.

Crush Hot Key

By far the number one complaint in the early game is lack of a hot key for the crushing mechanic. You can now press and hold "C" (customizable) to crush the currently selected item in your inventory. Remember: the Crusher is more efficient at getting materials out once unlocked!

Life Support Re-work

This new life support system is much more reliable at filling out rooms than the old. You will now only need one system per room, and moving between life support rooms will work as expected!

Building Snaps

New improvements to the build system for floors and walls now let your mouse influence how they snap together rather than relying on hitting the rotate key or worse, not snapping at all. Building second floors is now less frustrating and it is now possible to build down with walls.

Bug fixes galore

We've fixed shadows, falling through asteroids, lamps not placing, hard to grab shipwrecks and the last instances of strangely colored flora or rocks.

Thank you all for your continued reports and support! Join us on Discord to talk about the game and hear first when new features are coming.