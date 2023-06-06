Patch B.0.1.5 - 06/05/2023

Role Reworks

• Trickster Reworked

• Trickster may visit a player at night and play a trick on them, taunting that player into attacking them if able

• If a Trickster is attacked by a player they taunted, the Trickster will counter-attack with a Powerful Attack

• While a Trickster is tricking someone they will appear suspicious to the Sheriff

• Trickster is now roleblock immune

• Witch is now Taunt immune

• Fixed a bug where crusader and potion master were not being notified when the person they protected was attacked by a bodyguard

• PotionMaster is now properly notified if the player they protect is attacked

• Updated several trickster related achievements

• Executioner will now visit their target the night they choose them

• Retributionist/Necromancer updated to now be able to reanimate a Trickster

• Wildling Reworked - Now sees who their target visits and who visits their target. Can also overhear whispers. Updated Wildling achievements.

Improvements

• Executioner must now choose a target on night 1 and cannot change targets unless their target dies

• Executioner can use their new special ability to choose a priority target for Torment

• Pirate now plunders with each successful duel, even if the target survives

• Spy can now also detect plague

• Spy bugs now persist until triggered

• Added Spy bug player effect

• Added lines to Doomsayer and Pirate role cards saying they will get invincible defense after completing their win condition until they leave the Town

• Coven Leader cannot use special ability while dead anymore

• Fixed some overlapping elements in Settings Popup.

• Added Send Friend Invite item to Player Popup menu.

• Closing Notepad or the Notepad Player Notes while the Mention selection list is open will now properly close the mention list.

• Fixed Cobweb not disappearing when they should

• Updated Plaguebearer lover achievement

• When a player that is silenced goes on trial their text will be replaced with "..." one time

• Same applies to a silenced prosecutor and silenced prosecutee

• Executioner Torment icon updated

• Taunt and Torment Keywords added.

• Parties can now join custom games from their Party and can also join a game by lobby code.

• Mayor role card clarifies they can not reveal on the stand.

• Jailor now deals a Powerful Attack (this only affects Admirer care protecting players in jail)

Bug Fixes

• Fixed reanimating trickster verb to say taunt instead of redirect attack

• Fixed an issue with mentions that would sometimes cause Keyword mentions to stop working.

• Fixed blood animation to no longer play during Jester haunt.

• Fixed a Spy bug that was not showing the Spy when their bugged target was an executioners target

• Fixed an issue with shroud targetting feedback in certain cases.

• Haunted Mansion interior material set to appropriate texture

• Fixed a spelling error in the Enchant keyword.