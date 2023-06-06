Patch B.0.1.5 - 06/05/2023

Role Reworks
• Trickster Reworked
• Trickster may visit a player at night and play a trick on them, taunting that player into attacking them if able
• If a Trickster is attacked by a player they taunted, the Trickster will counter-attack with a Powerful Attack
• While a Trickster is tricking someone they will appear suspicious to the Sheriff
• Trickster is now roleblock immune
• Witch is now Taunt immune
• Fixed a bug where crusader and potion master were not being notified when the person they protected was attacked by a bodyguard
• PotionMaster is now properly notified if the player they protect is attacked
• Updated several trickster related achievements
• Executioner will now visit their target the night they choose them
• Retributionist/Necromancer updated to now be able to reanimate a Trickster
• Wildling Reworked - Now sees who their target visits and who visits their target. Can also overhear whispers. Updated Wildling achievements.
Improvements
• Executioner must now choose a target on night 1 and cannot change targets unless their target dies
• Executioner can use their new special ability to choose a priority target for Torment
• Pirate now plunders with each successful duel, even if the target survives
• Spy can now also detect plague
• Spy bugs now persist until triggered
• Added Spy bug player effect
• Added lines to Doomsayer and Pirate role cards saying they will get invincible defense after completing their win condition until they leave the Town
• Coven Leader cannot use special ability while dead anymore
• Fixed some overlapping elements in Settings Popup.
• Added Send Friend Invite item to Player Popup menu.
• Closing Notepad or the Notepad Player Notes while the Mention selection list is open will now properly close the mention list.
• Fixed Cobweb not disappearing when they should
• Updated Plaguebearer lover achievement
• When a player that is silenced goes on trial their text will be replaced with "..." one time
• Same applies to a silenced prosecutor and silenced prosecutee
• Executioner Torment icon updated
• Taunt and Torment Keywords added.
• Parties can now join custom games from their Party and can also join a game by lobby code.
• Mayor role card clarifies they can not reveal on the stand.
• Jailor now deals a Powerful Attack (this only affects Admirer care protecting players in jail)
Bug Fixes
• Fixed reanimating trickster verb to say taunt instead of redirect attack
• Fixed an issue with mentions that would sometimes cause Keyword mentions to stop working.
• Fixed blood animation to no longer play during Jester haunt.
• Fixed a Spy bug that was not showing the Spy when their bugged target was an executioners target
• Fixed an issue with shroud targetting feedback in certain cases.
• Haunted Mansion interior material set to appropriate texture
• Fixed a spelling error in the Enchant keyword.
Changed files in this update