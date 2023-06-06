UPDATE # Speed Test Tracks , Trading Cards & Fixes

Dear players, we are thrilled to announce an exciting update for Car For Sale Simulator 2023! With this update, we have added two new maps to the game: Forest Road and Desert Road.
These new speed test maps provide a perfect opportunity for players to test their vehicles and explore the limits of speed. Don't forget to check out these new maps to break your own records and indulge in your passion for speed.
Community Items
We have brought community elements such as trading cards, profile backgrounds, expressions, and badges.
Fixes
- When the exhaust bursts, flames now emerge, and similarly, when you use nitro, a blue effect appears.
- Fixes have been made for the issues occurring during the loading screen.
- The washing issue in the newly added vehicles has been fixed.
- We have added special effects for rare vehicles in the auction.
Changed files in this update