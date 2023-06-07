Version 1.1.0 Now Available

New features
- AsmoConnect Service: Sign up or log in to enable cross platform cloud saves for your campaigns.
- Enemy Resistances: Greater trials await as enemies grow more resilient on Heroic and Warfare.
- Action Tracking: Keep track of your hero’s actions during play.
- Campaign Log: Refresh your memory of the story so far.
Improvements
- Graphic settings now available in the options menu on PC / Mac.
- Interruption window added to final step of Darkness Phase.
- Various bug fixes and improvements.
Changed files in this update