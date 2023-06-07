 Skip to content

Descent: Legends of the Dark update for 7 June 2023

Version 1.1.0 Now Available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • AsmoConnect Service: Sign up or log in to enable cross platform cloud saves for your campaigns.
  • Enemy Resistances: Greater trials await as enemies grow more resilient on Heroic and Warfare.
  • Action Tracking: Keep track of your hero’s actions during play.
  • Campaign Log: Refresh your memory of the story so far.
    Improvements
  • Graphic settings now available in the options menu on PC / Mac.
  • Interruption window added to final step of Darkness Phase.
  • Various bug fixes and improvements.

