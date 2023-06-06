Fixed a rare case where messenger contacts did not have a user causing a crash on save/load
Fixed crash creating new Kiwii post in v8 scene13
Fixed v2 using the incorrect fight tutorial causing a crash
College Kings - The Complete Season update for 6 June 2023
College Kings 1 - [1.3.15] Patch Notes
Fixed a rare case where messenger contacts did not have a user causing a crash on save/load
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update