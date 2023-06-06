 Skip to content

College Kings - The Complete Season update for 6 June 2023

College Kings 1 - [1.3.15] Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a rare case where messenger contacts did not have a user causing a crash on save/load
Fixed crash creating new Kiwii post in v8 scene13
Fixed v2 using the incorrect fight tutorial causing a crash

Changed files in this update

Windows + Linux + SteamOS Depot 1463121
