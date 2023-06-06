Balance, tons of fixes and new content - patch 0.7

Hello conquerors,

Today we've got by far the biggest new update for Tower of Chaos, focused on three main areas: bug fixes, game balancing and first wave of new Early Access content.

We would like to thank all the members of our Discord community who shared with us save files which helped us a lot to identify and provide fixes for all the bugs. Thank you! <3

What we did to improve the game balance:

It's hard to describe in detail every single change (check out the massive log for it), but in general our idea was to make traps less harsh, bosses slightly more vulnerable and to reduce the effects of high chaos level. All of this combined should much improve your survivability, while the rest of changes make sure it stays engaging and requires tactical approach.

The most important bugs we have fixed:

We've seen multiple reports of invisible walls popping up when reloading save in the exploration mode, and we are happy to confirm this one is gone. If you ran into a bug related to two dragon-turtles fighting or was stuck on the blessing screen, these are resolved too.

What's new at the tower:

With this patch, we are introducing Obelisk of Challenges. This new structure in the local quarters, unlocked after 3 failed runs to the tower, brings a variety of in-game challenges in exchange for valuable resources.

If you managed to conquer a tower level with a low chaos level, you will now start receiving additional bonuses. By the way, those floors should be now more diversified thanks to the addition of the new map segments!

You also have now new options to engage in the battle as the commander with 6 new unlockable potions that Uzim can prepare for your endeavors.

Check out the full list of fixes:

New features:

Added Obelisk of Challenges.

Added rewards for a low chaos level when entering a higher floor

Added 6 new potions

Added 50% new map segments

Balance changes:

Ambushes found on paths are now weaker compared to those that attack from the back

Prices of new levels in the shop have been changed

Champion chances in the shop have changed, it is now much easier to get a three-star unit of the first rank

The amount of gold in the tower has increased slightly

The price of goods in the tower has increased significantly

There are fewer items to pick up in the tower

Bosses in the tutorial have been weakened

The skeleton assassin has reduced skill damage

The boss on the 1st floor has been weakened

An additional chaos level has been added

Enemy units' boost from chaos level has been weakened

Forest ranger trait has been strengthened

Buildings with curses now give a reward after 2 fights instead of 3

Doubled gold from curses

The method of chaos reduction has been changed, now you cannot go below the level you have already reached

Set a limit of max 12 units

Reduced the additional reward for the chaos level

Reduced number of special buildings on a floor by 1, increased number of mines by 1

Changed the locations of building types, now on easy areas of the map we will meet more mines and special buildings and less shops. In difficult areas, there will be more shops and less mines, making us encounter shop when we have more gold.

Chaos stone can no longer give you gold

Decreased rewards from the chaos stone

Decreased the amount of gold from gold mines

Weakened the aspect of the shadow

The monster trait at 6 and 9 units has been weakened

Bug fixes:

Fixed game crash when two dragon-turtles were attacking each other

Fixed a bug blocking the game when we collected a blessing and couldn't learn it

Fixed Elemental trait not triggering the effect

Fixed a save bug when some defeated ambushes were active again after loading

Fixed save bug when after loading the character hit invisible walls that he could not pass through

The shop icon disappears from the map when all the goods are bought out

Fixed assassin guild functionality

Fixed a save bug where enemy units had no items after loading

Fixed a bug where the 2nd phase of a boss was not activated and orbs were summoned only once

Fixed a save bug where after loading the current task told us to pick up the key when we already had it collected

Fixed a bug with blessings that used constantly instead of only at the beginning of the battle

Fixed a bug through which the nature aspect did not provide a bonus to the chaos level

Fixed a save bug that caused a key to appear in the middle of the map on the 2nd and 3rd floors

Fixed a bug in dynamic resolution that reduced resolution when using potions or battle acceleration

Fixed a bug by which we were losing the charge of the initial Seva blessing when entering team edit mode

Fixed a bug with the amount of displayed resources from mines when we had the shadow aspect active

Normalized the sound of the powerless skill

Fixed the overlapping UI of the battle unit preview window with the battle stats window

Fixed a bug with a unit staying in the corner preventing it from attacking

Fixed some Steam achievements not unlocking properly

Fixed some buildings that were partly under ground

Increased the variety of buildings during map generation, dramatically reducing a chance of having two of the same buildings on the tower's floor

Fixed units tier indicator during the battle

Thank you for your support and don't forget to share with us your experience after this massive patch!

Enjoy!

Laughing Foxes