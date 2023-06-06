Version 1.0.1 Update

The support for Touhou: Gensokyo Survivors has been incredible! It has really energized me to keep working on the project and do my best to improve it! On that note, if you have any suggestions or bug reports you should join the discord as it's the best way to reach me!

https://discord.gg/EpkPTT6Vvh

Anyways, on to the patch notes!

Version 1.0.1

various bugs relating to spell cards fixed

improved game manual in main menu

key remapping added to options menu

item descriptions have been replaced with short demo videos

item descriptions now show approximate damage values for weapons

toggle focus added to options menu

various bugs relating to achievements not properly unlocking (or un-unlocking) fixed

controls have been simplified, everything in the inventory screen is handled with L and R mouse buttons

new 'cancel' keybind which can be used to close the inventory screen

hovering over the 'close gap' button now makes all UI elements transparent so that you can see enemies before closing your inventory

main menu white fade-in is less blinding now

various UI, art, and animation improvements

slight adjustments to level costs to open the gap. your should be able to level up slightly more often now in late game

slight adjustments to damage and speed values for lily white and daiyousei, they are slightly slower and deal slightly less damage now

Remilia now starts with 4 bats instead of 1 (2 A bats, 2 B bats)

Cirno now starts with 2 icicles instead of 1 (1 A icicle, 1 B icicle)

hp regen rate slightly increased

Youmu sword effects fixed in OpenGL version

camera photo effect fixed for both versions and all resolution sizes

fixed a bug where some small items (faith, crystals, mon) would despawn while in inventory screen

steam achievements implemented

As always thanks for the support,

Xeloph