TT Isle Of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 update for 9 June 2023

Patch note 03

Build 11407576

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH DAY! 🗒️

Today we've got great news: after much research, we've finally managed to fix the grass and bumps bug.

The patch is currently being approved by Sony / Microsoft, and should be live on consoles next week.

You can read about the Steam patch here:

  • Performance and frame rate improvements

  • Fixed LOD and pop-in issues

  • Fixed grass spawning on racetrack

  • Audio quality improved

  • Player level cap raised up to 500

Your contribution and support have been great, we hope you'll now be able to enjoy the game to the fullest! For our part, we'll keep on working hard over the coming weeks for further improvements and corrections.

