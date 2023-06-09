Patch note 03

PATCH DAY! 🗒️
Today we've got great news: after much research, we've finally managed to fix the grass and bumps bug.
The patch is currently being approved by Sony / Microsoft, and should be live on consoles next week.
You can read about the Steam patch here:
Performance and frame rate improvements
Fixed LOD and pop-in issues
Fixed grass spawning on racetrack
Audio quality improved
Player level cap raised up to 500
Your contribution and support have been great, we hope you'll now be able to enjoy the game to the fullest! For our part, we'll keep on working hard over the coming weeks for further improvements and corrections.
