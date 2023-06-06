Patch 0.218 is live, Cinderstone Adventurers!

Even though it's a smaller update, it's an important one! Here's what we've been working on:

1️⃣ We're tackling the persistent dungeon issue where they cease to function after a while. We're hopeful this will be the last of it. If you still encounter empty dungeons, please report it.

2️⃣ Weapon enchantment is back in Cinderstone City! Head to the blacksmith to get your weapons powered up.

3️⃣ We've temporarily added a Copper node in Wellington near the bandits for your mining pleasure.

4️⃣ Welcome to Dungeon Directions 101! We've added initial support for dungeon directions, similar to quest instructions. No more guesswork while dungeon crawling!

5️⃣ We've attempted to fix the issue with mages being unable to progress in their quests due to a specific skill. If you're still encountering this issue, let us know!

6️⃣ Dungeon 3 has been added in Wellington, which is now a required part of the storyline. Beware, adventurers: you can't skip this dungeon. It's still a bit rough around the edges, with broken cutscene animations and an under-equipped boss. But fear not, fixes are on the way! Meanwhile, enjoy discovering level 19 and 17 armors. The hard version currently yields the same items, but we'll be tweaking this soon.

Thanks for your continued support, adventurers! Your feedback is invaluable, so keep it coming. Enjoy the new update and happy adventuring! 🏰🐉🔮