NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 6 June 2023

Update and correcting bugs, Hud reduction and add a sound test section

all is in the title, thank you all for your purchase and for your playing !
I know the game is hard but try hard, the best score will be awarded by new levels and alternative endings !

