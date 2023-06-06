all is in the title, thank you all for your purchase and for your playing !
I know the game is hard but try hard, the best score will be awarded by new levels and alternative endings !
NANOFORCE tactical surgeon fighter update for 6 June 2023
Update and correcting bugs, Hud reduction and add a sound test section
