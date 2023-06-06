0.11.1.4 Testers Branch Changelog

Changelog

- Friendly airfields can be rearmed/refueled at in Free Flight, Dogfight, and Strike - Sand Island and Expeditionary airfields are now proper (though unused) strategic targets Improvements: - Rearm/refuel message now appears at any throttle setting Bugfixes: - Restored the HUD rearm/refuel message when landed on a friendly base - Fixed errors caused by despawning an aircraft with physics props in its engine wash - Enabled extra padding on all HUD text so it renders correctly at low scale values```