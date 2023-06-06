 Skip to content

Tiny Combat Arena update for 6 June 2023

0.11.1.4 Testers Branch Changelog

Last edited by Wendy

Changelog


- Friendly airfields can be rearmed/refueled at in Free Flight, Dogfight, and Strike  
- Sand Island and Expeditionary airfields are now proper (though unused) strategic targets

Improvements:  
- Rearm/refuel message now appears at any throttle setting

Bugfixes:  
- Restored the HUD rearm/refuel message when landed on a friendly base  
- Fixed errors caused by despawning an aircraft with physics props in its engine wash  
- Enabled extra padding on all HUD text so it renders correctly at low scale values```

