 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Crupt update for 6 June 2023

Update 92

Share · View all patches · Build 11407444 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Fixed aggro distance multiplier changes only applying when enemies initially spawned
-Enemies and Minions now track the Creature script of their targets rather than just the game object (used to fix the bug above and likely future ones)

Colosseum:
-Added the 2 missing achievements on Steam from last update
-Added 1 new Modifier
-Added 1 new Achievement that unlocks the new Modifier
-Fixed Investment and Sacrifice having the wrong achievement requirement (caused by last update I think)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1895651 Depot 1895651
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2313880 Depot 2313880
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link