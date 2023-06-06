-Fixed aggro distance multiplier changes only applying when enemies initially spawned
-Enemies and Minions now track the Creature script of their targets rather than just the game object (used to fix the bug above and likely future ones)
Colosseum:
-Added the 2 missing achievements on Steam from last update
-Added 1 new Modifier
-Added 1 new Achievement that unlocks the new Modifier
-Fixed Investment and Sacrifice having the wrong achievement requirement (caused by last update I think)
