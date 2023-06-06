PVE, Dueling, Spectator Mode

Hello Expeditioners!

The Expedition Agartha Team is excited to share some new updates with you. Over the past few weeks, the developers have been pumping out some incredible new features that will be ready to launch tomorrow. While we continue to work hard on the Skill Tree, we are excited to announce this next patch will include some of your highly requested features: PVE only Mode, Dueling Mode, and Spectator Mode!

Since being in early access we have taken into account your requests and feedback. We would like to thank each and every one of you who have been here engaging in our community and playing our game! Expedition Agartha wouldn’t be what it is without you.

Note that all features and timelines are subject to change at the discretion of the publishing and development team

PVE Mode

Explore the world of Agartha in our new PVE Mode! Now you can deep dive into the Lost Land of Mu and discover all that our world has to offer without having to worry about attacks from rival expeditioners. Can you uncover the mysteries of Agartha, and survive the dangerous environments and unknown terrors? This journey has so much to uncover - if you can live to enjoy your spoils!

Note: Due to the higher risks, PVP mode will grant more experience and higher quality loot.

DUELING

On the tutorial island before you onboard the ship, there is a dueling arena where you and your friends can battle it out for guts and glory. Just be sure you know exactly what you’re getting yourself into, and maybe stock up on potions before facing off with friendly foes.

SPECTATOR MODE

Something is following you? It’s the spirit of your deceased teammate! Now, when party members perish they have a choice between going directly back to the ship or palling around with their friends still in the game. You can toggle your view between your teammates by using the left and right arrow keys. Opposing teams, don’t worry, their scope is specifically locked on their friends so they cannot use this mode to snipe other players or warn their teammates of impending doom. This is all so your friends can still be a part of the action while waiting to hop into the next expedition!

SKILL TREE

And of course, no Expedition Agartha announcement would be complete without more sneak peeks of our ever growing skill tree! You can equip all sorts of brand new abilities that unlock new styles of gameplay. We personally wouldn’t want to mess with anyone who knows Qi lightning that’s for sure.

FREEBOOTER REMOVED

Freebooter mode has been removed, it has been replaced by a welfare package that players can pick up anytime. You can access the welfare package on the insurance screen. It has a 20 minute cooldown that is only reduced when you are in game. The only mode in which freebooter mode still exists is the Freebooter arena.

That’s all for now! Join our Discord to stay up to date with fun goings on in the community, and engage with other players. We look forward to reading your comments about these new developments and cannot wait to release them for your enjoyment.

As always, safe expeditions!