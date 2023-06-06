 Skip to content

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 6 June 2023

College Kings 2 - [3.1.9] Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed AttributeError in fight attempting to access "profile_picture"
  • Cleaned up load_failed to improve save compatibility
  • Fixed incorrect Fight method used with Caleb and Perry

