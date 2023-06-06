- Fixed AttributeError in fight attempting to access "profile_picture"
- Cleaned up load_failed to improve save compatibility
- Fixed incorrect Fight method used with Caleb and Perry
College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 6 June 2023
College Kings 2 - [3.1.9] Patch Notes
