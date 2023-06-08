Share · View all patches · Build 11407256 · Last edited 8 June 2023 – 10:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Hello, crusaders!

An update 2.1.4v is here!

Highlights:

A lot of fixes for the Devil Mythic Path!

Fixed possible crashes when entering some locations;

Ulbrig couldn't turn back into a human form after a cutscene — fixed;

Fixed the bug with dropping healing spells (Cure Light Wounds/Cure Moderate Wounds/Cure Serious Wounds) if the cast distance is too big.

**If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!**

Areas

Fixed a bug that caused the possibility to use the wall escape button in the wrong place in Iz;

Fixed a bug where some natural weapons could temporarily disappear while resting in the Bad Luck Tavern for the commander in the Beast Shape;

Fixed the issue in Midnight Fane which allowed to attack the enemies through a closed door;

Fixed the red glow in the Crusader's Camp location;

Forest of the Forgotten Spirits from The Last Sarkorians DLC is haunted at night and spirits are reborn endlessly every new night until the player clears the forest of corruption. The experience for these spirits is now reduced;

When playing with the controller, click on the location to which the path is unknown, the player teleported to Drezen — fixed;

In Through the Ashes DLC when interacting with a column on the graveyard could appear a black screen — fixed;

The merchants' inventory in Defender's Heart has been optimized.

Quests

Fixed a bug in the dialogue with Sull in Chapter 5, which caused the premature location of the quest location Lann and Wenduag, which could lead to bugs on quests with Savamelekh;

Fixed a bug that violated the conditions for completing The Secrets of Creation quest;

Fixed a bug where each ghost in Wintersun was given experience. Now it will be granted only when the player kills all the ghosts and completes the quest "The Buried Druid";

Fixed the bug where the progress on the quest "The Treasure of the Midnight Isles: Chase" in the journal could stop at the stage of finding the ship;

Fixed the bug with the quest Laws of Friendship if the player continues to maintain a good relationship with Cheliax;

Fixed completion of the Laws of Friendship quest when the player becomes a governor-general;

Fixed the Laws of Friendship quest freezing if the player kicked out Megidiah Vallys;

Now, if the player has a bad relationship with Cheliax as part of the Laws of Friendship quest, Mephistopheles will come to the citadel. We reminded Mephistopheles that he must not forget to deliver the message;

Now, if the player refuses Cheliax's help, it will have consequences in the Bastion of Justice location. Previously, this event could not start at all due to a bug;

If you lost your cheese while on the Dragon's Awakening quest, you now have the opportunity to get a new one for free in Drezen;

Nocticula will no longer give a quest to find both parts of the Lexicon of Paradox in the 4th Chapter if the player does not have the first part of the Lexicon.

Turn-based mode

The UI in turn-based combat was blending with the game UI after the end of the battle - fixed.

Items

The description of Wand of Call Lightning has been corrected;

Fixed loot after killing Star Rattle in DLC Treasure of the Midnight Isles;

The book Baphomet the Uncaged no longer gives you Sneak Attack unless you have that feature.

Classes & Mechanics

Echolocation spell now works correctly and does not reduce armor class;

Eustoyriax didn't attack player characters and moved incorrectly - fixed;

Fixed a bug where the commander could be under the influence of the Polymorph spell while declaring a crusade;

Fixed a bug with the Best Jokes ability — now the spell works correctly on the second and subsequent targets;

If a character's stats were changed (due to the temporary or permanent effects) so they could not cast spells, the according notice about it in the spellbook appeared only after rest, and the spell slots were calculated incorrectly — fixed;

Improved the update of the number of spells on the quick access panel — sometimes there was not up to date information;

Kineticist Gather Power abilities did not work correctly when entering a location — fixed;

Now Kitsune, while in humanoid form, will not be forced to revert to animal form during cutscenes;

Powerful Stance now works with shifter attacks;

Removed one of the Baleful Greater Apocalypse Locusts from encounter near the bridge in The Last Sarkorians DLC;

Sarkorian Kinslayer in The Last Sarkorians DLC could hang up and didn't do anything — fixed;

Sirocco spell did not allow the character to stand up for 1 round and the character missed a turn — fixed;

The bodies of enemies flew inside the statue and it was impossible to loot them — fixed;

The poison of a pack of spiders summoned by the Creeping Doom spell was permanent — fixed;

When temporary abilities reduction, the number of spell slots for the prepared spells became equal to zero — fixed;

Wolverine Tireless Rage is now working correctly;

Your team no longer becomes hostile to non-player characters after the Minagho escape cutscene if, before the cutscene, Nurah successfully cast Dominate on any team member;

Zen Archer damage progression didn't work correctly on some levels – fixed.

UI

Fixed tutorial description for DLC Through the Ashes when playing with a controller;

Sometimes players could be given a quest with an empty name — fixed.

Visual

Fixed incorrect positioning of four-legged units on stairs.

Misс