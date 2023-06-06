-Changed system of interaction with objects
-Added tutorials
-Fixed the Steam VR launch issue
-Added opening cutscene and changed closing cutscene
-Added gamepad support
-Fixed multiple bugs and issues
-Interface improvements, quality main menu added
Dofamine update for 6 June 2023
game update Dofamine
Changed files in this update