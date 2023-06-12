 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 12 June 2023

Update v0.9.0 - Co-op Update

Update v0.9.0 - Co-op Update

The new v0.9.0 Minigame Game update adds two new co-op minigames and one new PvP minigame bringing the minigame count up to 33!

Version 0.9.0 Patch Notes:

New Minigames

  • Forbidden Ritual: Join forces to protect the ritual from incoming enemies in this cooperative wave survival minigame!
  • Elevated Encounter: Engage in a PvP showdown where quick reflexes are key as you ascend on platforms, progressively losing cover along the way!
  • Moonstone Grab: Team up with friends and grab as many moonstones as possible within the time limit while fending off the wandering enemies!

New Additions

  • Added a ladder climbing symbol to the HUD
  • Added support for minigame specific equipment (items/armor on players)
  • Weapons can now alert AI in minigames that have free-roaming AI
  • Minigames can now end with a cutscene
  • Minigames can now override the player's movement

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Fixed AI jittering in place when they had no goal in mind
  • Further improved AI pathing and fixed instances of AI getting stuck in certain corners
  • Fixed bots teleporting at the beginning of a round in some minigames
  • Optimized AI and bot functionality to support minigames with larger AI counts
  • Fixed third-person reload sounds not working for weapons that loaded individual bullets
  • Improved third-person animation performance
  • Fixed instances of the audio cutting out when too many sounds were playing at once. Reworked all sounds to be in their respective sound concurrency groups
  • Improved AI enemy prioritization for visible enemies
  • Improved spawn point prioritization in FFA minigames
  • Fixed AI death messages not always displaying correctly

Minigame Changes

  • Scrapbook: Fixed player trails missing in EZMode

