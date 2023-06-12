Update v0.9.0 - Co-op Update

The new v0.9.0 Minigame Game update adds two new co-op minigames and one new PvP minigame bringing the minigame count up to 33!
Version 0.9.0 Patch Notes:
New Minigames
- Forbidden Ritual: Join forces to protect the ritual from incoming enemies in this cooperative wave survival minigame!
- Elevated Encounter: Engage in a PvP showdown where quick reflexes are key as you ascend on platforms, progressively losing cover along the way!
- Moonstone Grab: Team up with friends and grab as many moonstones as possible within the time limit while fending off the wandering enemies!
New Additions
- Added a ladder climbing symbol to the HUD
- Added support for minigame specific equipment (items/armor on players)
- Weapons can now alert AI in minigames that have free-roaming AI
- Minigames can now end with a cutscene
- Minigames can now override the player's movement
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Fixed AI jittering in place when they had no goal in mind
- Further improved AI pathing and fixed instances of AI getting stuck in certain corners
- Fixed bots teleporting at the beginning of a round in some minigames
- Optimized AI and bot functionality to support minigames with larger AI counts
- Fixed third-person reload sounds not working for weapons that loaded individual bullets
- Improved third-person animation performance
- Fixed instances of the audio cutting out when too many sounds were playing at once. Reworked all sounds to be in their respective sound concurrency groups
- Improved AI enemy prioritization for visible enemies
- Improved spawn point prioritization in FFA minigames
- Fixed AI death messages not always displaying correctly
Minigame Changes
- Scrapbook: Fixed player trails missing in EZMode
Changed files in this update