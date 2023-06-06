Battle Bands Hotfix!

Just a quick hotfix to update Sirens Scream to be less cruel to those using Crew and a fix to the problem where Bosses end their turns early after passing energy.
Siren's Reign changes:
- "Hypnotic Lick" gives +2 more protection.
- "Imitating Interlude" is now tier 4 and gives 2 more protection on complete.
- "Rip Off Riff" costs 1 less energy.
- "Mirroring Melody" gives 1 more protection on complete.
Siren's Scream Changes:
- "Harrowing Harmony" has 1 fewer capacity.
- "Wail Of The Sea" no longer takes any protection and has +4 hype.
- "Captivating Chorus" has 2 more capacity, 2 more hype on complete and gains 24% of other teams last turns hype.
- "Alluring Aria" Gives +2 hype and no longer modifies crew, and gives 1 fewer protection.
- "Playful Pulse" Gives +1 hype and 1 fewer protection.
Additional Changes:
- Players can now use the "Give Energy" button from any bandmember they control when using Manual Bot Mode.
- Also when using Manual Bot Mode, the "End Turn" button is now available from any bandmember a player controls not just the player character.
- Opponent bots should no longer end their turns after passing energy.
Here is a pic of Bella who is surprised by how many hotfixes we are releasing!
Thank you all for the continued feedback!
