Battle Bands Hotfix!

Just a quick hotfix to update Sirens Scream to be less cruel to those using Crew and a fix to the problem where Bosses end their turns early after passing energy.

Siren's Reign changes:

"Hypnotic Lick" gives +2 more protection.

"Imitating Interlude" is now tier 4 and gives 2 more protection on complete.

"Rip Off Riff" costs 1 less energy.

"Mirroring Melody" gives 1 more protection on complete.

Siren's Scream Changes:

"Harrowing Harmony" has 1 fewer capacity.

"Wail Of The Sea" no longer takes any protection and has +4 hype.

"Captivating Chorus" has 2 more capacity, 2 more hype on complete and gains 24% of other teams last turns hype.

"Alluring Aria" Gives +2 hype and no longer modifies crew, and gives 1 fewer protection.

"Playful Pulse" Gives +1 hype and 1 fewer protection.

Additional Changes:

Players can now use the "Give Energy" button from any bandmember they control when using Manual Bot Mode.

Also when using Manual Bot Mode, the "End Turn" button is now available from any bandmember a player controls not just the player character.

Opponent bots should no longer end their turns after passing energy.

Here is a pic of Bella who is surprised by how many hotfixes we are releasing!



Thank you all for the continued feedback!