- We have fixed a bug that caused a crash in the modifiers window.
- We have fixed a bug that didn't allow selecting the ingredients already chosen.
- We have improved the pathfinding of the animals.
- We fixed a bug that destroyed NPCs if an animal obstructed their path for too long.
- We have fixed an interface error in the chicken coop tutorial that occurred only in some screen resolutions.
- We have fixed a bug that allowed animals to stop in the middle of the path.
- We have fixed a bug that inverted the sign of the bell of the barn.
- We have fixed a bug that prevented the animals from entering and leaving the barn.
Travellers Rest update for 6 June 2023
v0.6.0.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
