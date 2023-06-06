 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 6 June 2023

v0.6.0.7

Build 11406963

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • We have fixed a bug that caused a crash in the modifiers window.
  • We have fixed a bug that didn't allow selecting the ingredients already chosen.
  • We have improved the pathfinding of the animals.
  • We fixed a bug that destroyed NPCs if an animal obstructed their path for too long.
  • We have fixed an interface error in the chicken coop tutorial that occurred only in some screen resolutions.
  • We have fixed a bug that allowed animals to stop in the middle of the path.
  • We have fixed a bug that inverted the sign of the bell of the barn.
  • We have fixed a bug that prevented the animals from entering and leaving the barn.

Changed files in this update

Traveller's Rest Content Depot 1139981
