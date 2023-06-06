 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lodventure update for 6 June 2023

v0.5 Iceni Mountains Map Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11406950 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello Hunters;

Added

  • Iceni Mountains Map
  • 2 New Dungeons
  • 2 New Unique Bosses
  • 2 New Caves
  • 1 New Mine
  • Enemy Encampments throughout the world (We did not want to reset the worlds, some unlucky player houses may be overlapped with these camps with these update, sorry for any inconvenience)
  • New Armor and Weapon Tier
  • Level 4 skills are now accessible after defeating Iceni Mountains Bosses


Changes

  • Major Performance Optimizations part 1 (Done)
  • Multiplayer multiplier with every player has joined has been changed to %80(was) => %60
  • Fiber attribute now grants %10 upgrade with ever point. (Was %5)

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug when using the Two-Handed Weapon skill 'Ravage' players could not move
  • Fixed a bug that some bosses were stunnable. (Now they are not)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818231 Depot 1818231
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link