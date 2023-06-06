v0.5 Iceni Mountains Map Update

Hello Hunters;
Added
- Iceni Mountains Map
- 2 New Dungeons
- 2 New Unique Bosses
- 2 New Caves
- 1 New Mine
- Enemy Encampments throughout the world (We did not want to reset the worlds, some unlucky player houses may be overlapped with these camps with these update, sorry for any inconvenience)
- New Armor and Weapon Tier
- Level 4 skills are now accessible after defeating Iceni Mountains Bosses
Changes
- Major Performance Optimizations part 1 (Done)
- Multiplayer multiplier with every player has joined has been changed to %80(was) => %60
- Fiber attribute now grants %10 upgrade with ever point. (Was %5)
Fixes
- Fixed a bug when using the Two-Handed Weapon skill 'Ravage' players could not move
- Fixed a bug that some bosses were stunnable. (Now they are not)
Changed files in this update