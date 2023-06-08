Rejects

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.1.3 which just went live on Steam and will be available shortly on the Microsoft Store!

Fixed a crash that could occur when looking at the new penances.

Fixed an obstruction before the drop to the mid event in the Power Matrix HL-17-36 mission when playing with the Power Supply Interruption condition.

Fixed clipping issues for the “Desolation” Cap cosmetic in the “The Kalidar Wars” bundle.

Fixed an issue where “Invert Look Y-Axis” was not working as intended.

Mission Board Changes: