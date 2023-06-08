 Skip to content

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update for 8 June 2023

Hotfix 1.1.3

Hotfix 1.1.3

Rejects

Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.1.3 which just went live on Steam and will be available shortly on the Microsoft Store!

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when looking at the new penances.
  • Fixed an obstruction before the drop to the mid event in the Power Matrix HL-17-36 mission when playing with the Power Supply Interruption condition.
  • Fixed clipping issues for the “Desolation” Cap cosmetic in the “The Kalidar Wars” bundle.
  • Fixed an issue where “Invert Look Y-Axis” was not working as intended.

Mission Board Changes:

  • The increased presence of Ascension Riser 31 on the Mission Board will end after deployment of the 1.1.3 Hotfix.
  • Power Matrix HL-17-36 is once again available to play on the Mission Board.

