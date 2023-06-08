Rejects
Here are the notes for Hotfix 1.1.3 which just went live on Steam and will be available shortly on the Microsoft Store!
- Fixed a crash that could occur when looking at the new penances.
- Fixed an obstruction before the drop to the mid event in the Power Matrix HL-17-36 mission when playing with the Power Supply Interruption condition.
- Fixed clipping issues for the “Desolation” Cap cosmetic in the “The Kalidar Wars” bundle.
- Fixed an issue where “Invert Look Y-Axis” was not working as intended.
Mission Board Changes:
- The increased presence of Ascension Riser 31 on the Mission Board will end after deployment of the 1.1.3 Hotfix.
- Power Matrix HL-17-36 is once again available to play on the Mission Board.
Changed files in this update