Road Defense: Outsiders update for 6 June 2023

v1.002 with improvements and fixes! ✨

New balancing ⚖️
Ultra Wide monitor support 🖥️
Achievement to defeat 20,000 enemies instead of 100,000 (many people reported it was tedious to obtain this achievement) 🏆
Bug fixes 🐛

