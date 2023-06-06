New balancing ⚖️
Ultra Wide monitor support 🖥️
Achievement to defeat 20,000 enemies instead of 100,000 (many people reported it was tedious to obtain this achievement) 🏆
Bug fixes 🐛
Road Defense: Outsiders update for 6 June 2023
v1.002 with improvements and fixes! ✨
