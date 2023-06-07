BATTLE GRID is in Early Access NOW!

The price is: 3.99$ / 3.99€.

What's new

A new moon: Explore a Frozen Tundra and face off against new enemies.

Corporate ladder: A game mode that adds new challenge modifiers to runs for added difficulty.

Grid Upgrades: 10 grid upgrades, and 6 synergies to Unlock.

Balance Changes: Adjusted spawners, new boss on the first moon, and more opportunities for hybrid builds (guns + synthtech).

Lost mechs: Find mercenaries scattered around the map.

What's old

Keep your HEX balance from the prologue, we have removed some Grid Upgrades permanently so you will lose spent HEX.

It's been a exciting last few weeks developing Battle Grid, we are thrilled to share the game with everyone!

The current game is no-doubt still a bit rough around the edges, but we're very happy overall with the game. With the new moon, Grid Upgrades, new synergies, and enemies, there will be no doubt be some imbalances in the game. So going forward, I hope that you all can help us balance the game so that all variety of playstyles and builds can be viable and fun to play. Please join the discord if you have any feedback.

Our next goal is to add more enemy variety to the 2nd world. Following that, we want to add Corporate Contracts, Deck Management, Compendium, and Statistics (your own stats showing previous builds).

Some new maps will also be in the works, to hopefully add more interesting environments to experience.

And lastly, we want to add more upgrades to the game for even more possible builds and playstyles!

Please enjoy the game. we can't wait to tackle the next stage of development with you all!

Sincerely,

Barking Dogs