Update 36.7

Howdy Folks!

I hope everyone is doing well out wherever you may be. I’ve been busy working on another small-ish update to address a few reported issues and improve upon some existing content.

Vehicles



Transported vehicles have been updated to visually show their current inventory. The number of cargo containers on the vehicle now reflects how full, or empty, the vehicle inventory currently is. An animated icon will now appear above a transport vehicle when it drops off and picks up items.

Mining Platforms



I’ve fixed up some issues related to mining platforms not always showing the correct animation state. This resulted in mining platforms sometimes appearing to be mining when they were not. An animated icon of the mined resource will now appear above the mining platform as it mines the resource.

Release Notes

Changes

The visual number of containers on transport vehicles is now based on carried inventory amount.

Transport vehicles now show animated icon of the resource being added or removed from the vehicle when dropping off and picking up items

Minor reduction to spread time and spread chance of crop disease.

Vehicle action buttons are now correctly disabled other than the vehicle’s current action

Mining platform now shows animated icon for each item mined and added to its inventory

Fixes