Build v0.5.2.1 released

This is a minor update with the following bugfixes:

Game Music

Game music was playing just one track repeatedly ("Sweet Nectar Drinker" - the Blue Mud Dauber's theme song) instead of cycling through all the OST in the game.

To new players - the game has a large collection of OST tracks which you may have missed due to this bug if you got it in the past week.

Do play the game again with this patch to be able to enjoy the full range of music tracks that it has to offer :)

Male Monarch Butterfly Mating

All mating chem trails have been boosted to ensure that high-speed mating rituals (like the Male Monarch Butterfly's mating challenges) provide sufficient visual cues for players to be able to find their mates.

Please get back if you are still having any issues with this :)

Thanks to everyone for reading!

The game is now in the middle of a major update release cycle, with development for both the Praying Mantis and Leafhopper Lifecycles occurring simultaneously along with new visual content for plants and environment :)

Stay tuned for more!

With Love

Venugopalan Sreedharan

Developer of Nature & Life - Drunk On Nectar