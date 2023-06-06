Dodge roll on Left Alt
Crouch on left Ctrl + C
Improve Voice UI, test voice chat with V
Fix a bug when swap out from gun was keeping animation
Playcraft update for 6 June 2023
Update June 6
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Dodge roll on Left Alt
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
PLAYCRAFT Content Depot 805271
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update