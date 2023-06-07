Major Update and Price Change!

Major Update!
In this latest update the team has really been working hard on getting more content into the game.
We added a new mission type, Radio Beacon, where the player needs to find a core to enable a radio beacon and then defend the beacon while a signal is being transmitted.
We also added the Challenge Arena where the player is put to the test to complete 3 chambers filled with traps and dangerous enemies.
And if that wasn't enough we also added an entirely new weapon manufacturer called Red Glow, a laser type weapon that features significantly faster reloads than all other weapons!
Update List
FEATURE: All new Challenge Arena mission type
FEATURE: All new Robot Swarm mission type
FEATURE: All new Red Glow (laser) weapon manufacturer
FEATURE: All new boss rotation system once all bosses has been beaten 3 times
BALANCING: Tweaked prices in homebase
BALANCING: Increased max level to 45
BALANCING: The game now gives two skillpoints longer and one skillpoint at later ranks
BALANCING: Rebuy prices now cheaper
BALANCING: Price changes in base upgrades
BALANCING: Blocked some enemies from early biomes
BALANCING: Made skill respec way cheaper
BALANCING: Made Franks mind blowers cheaper
BALANCING: Moved train heist missions to appear earlier in the game
BALANCING: Legendary now spawns in gun shop after death
BUG FIX: Fixed some re-roll bugs that removed earlier bought boosts
BUG FIX: Fixed buyback price error when they become to expensive
Changed files in this update