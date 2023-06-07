Major Update and Price Change!

Major Update!

In this latest update the team has really been working hard on getting more content into the game.

We added a new mission type, Radio Beacon, where the player needs to find a core to enable a radio beacon and then defend the beacon while a signal is being transmitted.

We also added the Challenge Arena where the player is put to the test to complete 3 chambers filled with traps and dangerous enemies.

And if that wasn't enough we also added an entirely new weapon manufacturer called Red Glow, a laser type weapon that features significantly faster reloads than all other weapons!

Update List

FEATURE: All new Challenge Arena mission type

FEATURE: All new Robot Swarm mission type

FEATURE: All new Red Glow (laser) weapon manufacturer

FEATURE: All new boss rotation system once all bosses has been beaten 3 times

BALANCING: Tweaked prices in homebase

BALANCING: Increased max level to 45

BALANCING: The game now gives two skillpoints longer and one skillpoint at later ranks

BALANCING: Rebuy prices now cheaper

BALANCING: Price changes in base upgrades

BALANCING: Blocked some enemies from early biomes

BALANCING: Made skill respec way cheaper

BALANCING: Made Franks mind blowers cheaper

BALANCING: Moved train heist missions to appear earlier in the game

BALANCING: Legendary now spawns in gun shop after death

BUG FIX: Fixed some re-roll bugs that removed earlier bought boosts

BUG FIX: Fixed buyback price error when they become to expensive