 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The American War update for 6 June 2023

June 6 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 11406385 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Mission 3 cave entrance added at start for continuity
  • Updated mission 3 comic panel
  • Added Jump Sound
  • Mission 3 Add combat music to arena and village battle
  • fixed Mission 2 missing rock on waterfall
  • Pistol smoke position fixed

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2116151 Depot 2116151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link