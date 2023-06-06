- Mission 3 cave entrance added at start for continuity
- Updated mission 3 comic panel
- Added Jump Sound
- Mission 3 Add combat music to arena and village battle
- fixed Mission 2 missing rock on waterfall
- Pistol smoke position fixed
The American War update for 6 June 2023
June 6 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
