Patch 0.19.0 - Last patch before launch

This is it... this may be the last patch before launching the full game. E3M3, E3M4, and E3M5 will all be available at the same time in version 1.0.

Small corrective patches are still to be expected if I hear about major bugs or problems.

Thanks everyone for being there, enjoying the early access and giving feedback! I'll see you in about a month, for the full release :)

Zeldars

Misc:

Added a bit more health pickups in most of the levels

Bugfixes: