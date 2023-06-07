- Fam food ingredients can now be stored in Bakery box.
- Fixed bug where furni would get recolored when rearranging house walls.
- Harvesting a spark from a fruiting village Heartwood should now count toward your streak.
- Many other small bug fixes.
Puzzle Wizards update for 7 June 2023
1.46 Release Notes - Morning Glory
Patchnotes via Steam Community
