 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Puzzle Wizards update for 7 June 2023

1.46 Release Notes - Morning Glory

Share · View all patches · Build 11406346 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fam food ingredients can now be stored in Bakery box.
  • Fixed bug where furni would get recolored when rearranging house walls.
  • Harvesting a spark from a fruiting village Heartwood should now count toward your streak.
  • Many other small bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344822 Depot 2344822
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344823 Depot 2344823
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2344824 Depot 2344824
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link