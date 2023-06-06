Seeking combat testers!

Hello everyone,
Would you like to help test Dead Ink's upcoming Combat Patch?
This patch will make major changes, focussed on creating a more fluid and responsive combat system. Currently playable changes include:
- A faster starting weapon
- Enemy stun/staggers and poise
- Overhaul of parry/riposte
- Snappy rolling and repair animations
Plus, the option to play in a non-rotating camera mode
Anyone with the game can test the current build, simply go to the Discord here and send me a message. I look forward to getting your feedback and iterating towards rolling this out.
Cheers,
Ben
Changed depots in beta branch