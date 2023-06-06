Seeking combat testers!

Share · View all patches · Build 11406342 · Last edited 6 June 2023 – 17:09:20 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Would you like to help test Dead Ink's upcoming Combat Patch?

This patch will make major changes, focussed on creating a more fluid and responsive combat system. Currently playable changes include:

A faster starting weapon

Enemy stun/staggers and poise

Overhaul of parry/riposte

Snappy rolling and repair animations

Plus, the option to play in a non-rotating camera mode

Anyone with the game can test the current build, simply go to the Discord here and send me a message. I look forward to getting your feedback and iterating towards rolling this out.

Cheers,

Ben