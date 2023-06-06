 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dead Ink update for 6 June 2023

Seeking combat testers!

Share · View all patches · Build 11406342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone,

Would you like to help test Dead Ink's upcoming Combat Patch?

This patch will make major changes, focussed on creating a more fluid and responsive combat system. Currently playable changes include:

  • A faster starting weapon
  • Enemy stun/staggers and poise
  • Overhaul of parry/riposte
  • Snappy rolling and repair animations

Plus, the option to play in a non-rotating camera mode

Anyone with the game can test the current build, simply go to the Discord here and send me a message. I look forward to getting your feedback and iterating towards rolling this out.

Cheers,
Ben

Changed depots in beta branch

View more data in app history for build 11406342
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1661601 Depot 1661601
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link