Fixed Minor Audio issue on PC for songs with vocals.
Updated [spoiler]Eulogy to better account for a full alive crew[/spoiler]
Additional Misc Fixes.
The Pale Beyond update for 6 June 2023
Patch notes for 1.4.0.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
