The Pale Beyond update for 6 June 2023

Patch notes for 1.4.0.3

Fixed Minor Audio issue on PC for songs with vocals.
Updated [spoiler]Eulogy to better account for a full alive crew[/spoiler]
Additional Misc Fixes.

