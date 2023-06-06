hit angles, especially chipshots, when upside down were not being calculated correctly. this should fix that. However, there are probably still a few kinks to work out with the hit angles in general.
PongBreak update for 6 June 2023
Bug fix
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1964301 Depot 1964301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update