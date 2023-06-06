 Skip to content

PongBreak update for 6 June 2023

Bug fix

PongBreak update for 6 June 2023

Bug fix

Build 11406262

Patchnotes via Steam Community

hit angles, especially chipshots, when upside down were not being calculated correctly. this should fix that. However, there are probably still a few kinks to work out with the hit angles in general.

