WarfareBattle's monthly update #0001

First of all, I want to start with the first monthly update, which has been delayed for a few weeks due to personal reasons. Now for the monthly update fix and changes:

General game update and fixes:

Added to the Battle Royale mode loot boxes instead of random weapons on the ground around the map.

Fixed a bug where the plane wouldn't spawn as expected at the start of the Battle Royale match.

Fixed some visual mistakes in the casual map.

Fixed the spawn protection.

Inventory system update version 0.1:

In Battle Royal mode, the weapons and the ammunition have been separated.

In Casual's modes, the weapons have infinite ammunition for the duration of the game.

"X" button no longer drops your equipment; instead, you can open your inventory and manage it with the mouse to drop all or split.

Picking up equipment has been changed to line trace instead of overlapping them to pick up.

War Room update version 0.1:

You can now invite players to your lobby session before joining or creating a game session.

War leaders can now kick squad members from the "War Room".

Added the "Leave Squad" button to the "War Room".

Added the player's name to the main menu above the character.

The Vault update version 0.1:

Operator selection has been moved to "The Vault" category in the main menu.

Weapon selection has been moved to the "The Vault" category under the name "Warload".

Warload update version 0.1:

Added the ability to build 10 different "Warload" combinations for your selection.

Added the favorite button to mark the "Warload" you want to start with.

Added the sniper category to the "Warload" weapon selection.

Fixed a bug where previously the UI would not save the selected weapon images correctly.

Fixed a bug where previously weapon selection wouldn't be saved.

WarfareBattle Game Optimization:

Most of the optimization work has been focused on the CPU because the number of players and AI was too much for the CPU to handle.

So far, with my PC specs, I have optimized the CPU from 90 ms to an almost stable 16 ms while hosting a game session with 50 players.

I`m pretty proud of the optimization work that has been done so far, but there is a lot more to optimize and a lot more features and upgrades to come to WarfareBattle.

Community feature request:

The number of AI characters in the session has been changed to a maximum of 50 AI in one match, allowing host leaders to decide from 0 AIs to 50 AIs, but be careful; they are pretty strong.